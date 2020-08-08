'Tell your story': A lawmaker's message to coaches, athletes regarding Gov. Wolf recommendation to postpone sports

In response to the recommendation by Gov. Wolf, the PIAA moved to start the fall sports season on August 24. Some are still worried the season could be in jeopardy.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Central Dauphin football players may not be celebrating on the field just yet, but head coach Glen McNamee is hoping they still will be able to sometime this year.

"That's the most important thing," said McNamee over a Zoom intervie. "You know the moment someone says fall sports are cancelled permanently, there will be no football in 2020, 2021, that's when the game is over so to speak."

We first spoke with Coach yesterday after Governor Wolf made the recommendation that "no sports" take place until January 1, 2021.

"It's a sinking feeling," McNamee said.

In response, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association or PIAA met and moved to push back the start of the fall season by two weeks to August 24, rather than postponing it to January of next year or indefinitely.

"I am proud of the PIAA that they have taken a step back," said Senator Scott Martin of Lancaster County. "They didn't fold right away."

Besides being on the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee, Senator Martin represents Lancaster County. He is also a dad and a youth football coach.

"They're giving two weeks to allow what's going on to continue going on, with voluntary workouts and what not, but it also gives the general assembly, which I am on the athletic oversight committee, and I'm hoping we can pull a hearing together to really focus on the hard work PIAA school districts, and other school leagues have put into place to keep our athletes safe," said Senator Martin. "Amazing safety protocols put in place, including with spectators, and to my knowledge, no big outbreaks... everyone playing by the rules."

Senator Martin believes the time between now and the possible hearing could be pivotal in deciding whether sports begin August 24 or not.

"For all you young athletes, coaches, school districts, or anyone who cares about this issue, tell your story," said Senator Martin. "Tell what you've been doing, and say why the PIAA and various school districts have been doing the right thing."

Martin urged people to send letters to Governor Wolf's office and to directly contact the PIAA. He also encouraged people to let their voices be heard on social media.

"As long as we can move forward - that's the most important thing," said Coach McNamee.