Gov. Wolf recommends no high school sports until January 2021

Governor Tom Wolf said at a press conference today that his recommendation is no high school sports be played until January 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf said at a press conference today that his recommendation is no high school sports be played until January 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf offered his recommendation while speaking with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Walmart Regional Health and Wellness Director Jamie Reilly.

JUST IN: Gov. Wolf said updated guidance on sports is they shouldn’t take place until January 1st. @FOX43 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) August 6, 2020

Wolf said, "The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings... and that means anything that brings people together that's going to help that virus get us."

"We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus," Wolf said. "So, anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem. It makes the virus easier to spread. So, the guidance from us is no sports until January 1."

That was the end of the press conference, and there were no follow up questions allowed to be asked.

Earlier this week, the Lancaster-Lebanon League voted to delay the start of the fall sports season.