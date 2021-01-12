Two more Hershey Bears games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Hershey's games on Dec. 4 and 5 have been postponed. Makeup dates will be announced. The Bears' game set for today has been rescheduled to Dec. 21.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears have had two more hockey games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the American Hockey League announced Wednesday.

Hershey's road game at Lehigh Valley on Saturday and its home game Sunday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have been postponed, with make-up dates to be determined, the league said.

The Bears' previous canceled game, originally set for tonight, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21. Hershey will visit Lehigh Valley at 7:05 p.m. in Allentown, the team said.



Hershey fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game are asked to hold them at this time, and further information will be communicated once the game is rescheduled, the team said.