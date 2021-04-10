Hershey Bears to welcome full capacity crowds | Sunday Sitdown

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears training camp begins on Monday morning with the home opener set for October 16th. The team welcomes full capacity crowds this season and strongly encourages fans to wear masks while indoors in Giant Center.

Our Sunday Sitdown on this week's Sunday Sports Frenzy is with the Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch. In our conversation, we talk about a full house once again at Giant Center, broadcasting more bears games on FOX43 and preview who will be between the pipes for the Bears this season at goalie.