National Confectioners Association: 'CDC guidance reinforces Halloween is happening'

In the wake of the CDC's guidance discouraging traditional trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the President of the National Confectioners Association and a former CDC & FDA official released statements in favor of the holiday time sake.

John Downs, the President & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said in a statement, "The CDC’s guidance reinforces that Halloween is happening and provides inspiration for creative and safe approaches to celebrating the holiday throughout the month of October."

"There’s no question that Halloween will look different this year, and innovative approaches endorsed by CDC like outdoor trick-or-treating can bring a little fun to the fall.”

A former CDC & FDA official, Dr. Stephen Ostroff said, "Halloween is traditionally an outdoor holiday and the one time of the year when kids want to wear a mask. This is fully consistent with the CDC safety guidelines, and with the appropriate physical distancing, trick-or-treating can safely happen."

"Whether this means employing a creative “one-way” solution or finding another way to show off costumes, this type of activity can easily take place this October with little risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

Door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded costume parties or haunted houses, going on hay rides and traveling to fall festivals not in your community are just a few of the "higher risk activities" that the CDC said Americans should avoid this year.