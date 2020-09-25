Halloween 2020 in Central Pa. | Check out what events are being held in your area

Traditional trick-or-treating is on hold in some locations, in favor of other socially distanced celebrations for Halloween in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween is now just right around the corner!

Of course, as with everything in 2020, there are many adjustments being made to the typical Halloween celebrations in Central Pennsylvania due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC recently released guidelines discouraging traditional trick-or-treating.

In some places in our area, trick-or-treating or a Halloween parade have been cancelled.

Others are planning different community events and celebrations to enjoy the holiday.

You can check out our list of trick-or-treating and events in our area below (If you don't see your event on the list and would like it added, please e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

ADAMS COUNTY

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill Borough Halloween Costume Contest

Due to the pandemic, the borough is forgoing its parade and activity night, but will have a costume contest for the community.

Participants can get a registration form here according to the category their costume fits best.

You can find more information here.

East Pennsboro Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Everyone who participates are reminded to practice healthy, COVID-19 related safety measures of social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitation.

You can find more information here.

Hampden Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Everyone who participates are reminded to practice healthy, COVID-19 related safety measures of social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitation.

Parents are asked to have their children carry a flashlight and wear bright and reflective colors.

Lemoyne Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Everyone who participates are reminded to practice healthy, COVID-19 related safety measures of social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitation.

Residents are asked to turn on their porch lights if they will be handing out candy.

Silver Spring Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to turn on their porch lights if they will be handing out candy.

A severe weather date is set for Saturday, October 31.

Upper Allen Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

A make up date is set for Saturday, October 31 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., rain or shine.

Wormleysburg Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

East Hanover Township Reverse Halloween Parade

Participants can dress up and get into the car with a trick-or-treat container like a drive-thru at the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company Station for the Reverse Halloween Parade on Thursday, October 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Elizabethville Borough Trick-or-Treat

According to a Facebook post on the Elizabethville Borough Facebook page, Trick-or-Treat night will be Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Highspire Borough Painted Pumpkin Contest

The free event will be held on Sunday, October 25 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. There will be prizes, snacks, and music. You must RSVP by October 15 to attend by contacting Julianna Marie at 717-526-8012.

Lower Paxton Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Everyone who participates are reminded to practice healthy, COVID-19 related safety measures of social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitation.

Paxtang Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

South Hanover Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Swatara Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., rain or shine.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Chambersburg Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY

East Hempfield Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Friday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Elizabethtown Borough

Elizabethtown Borough will continue to follow the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Commission's long-standing Trick Or Treat scheduling policy. This year, Trick-or-Treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The Borough will not be changing this date/time for any reason, including inclement weather. Participation in Trick Or Treating is entirely up to the preference of individual families.

Lititz Halloween Parade

The 2020 Lititz Lions Halloween Parade will be a night-time event on October 26th, starting at 7:00 p.m. at Locust and Main Street traveling west on Main Street and ending at the square.

Lions Food Stand and Parade judges will be located at Main and Cedar Street.

Prizes are awarded to Group, Float, and Children entries.

Upper Leacock Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Friday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Warwick Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Friday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

LEBANON COUNTY

County-wide Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Below are townships we know are participating:

Annville Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

North Cornwall Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Lebanon

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Myerstown

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

YORK COUNTY

Carroll Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Codorus Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Conewago Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Dallastown Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Dillsburg Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Dover Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Dover Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



East Manchester Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Fairview Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Fawn Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Felton Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Franklin Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Franklintown Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Glen Rock Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Goldsboro Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Hallam Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Hanover Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Jackson Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Jefferson Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Loganville Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Lower Windsor Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Manchester Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Manchester Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Monaghan Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Mount Wolf Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



New Freedom Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



New Salem Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Newberry Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



North Codorus Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



North Hopewell Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



North York Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Friday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Paradise Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Penn Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Railroad Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Red Lion Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Shrewsbury Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Spring Garden Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Spring Grove Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Springettsbury Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Stewartstown Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Warrington Township Trunk-or-Treat event

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Wellsville Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



West Manchester Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



West Manheim Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



West York Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Windsor Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Windsor Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Winterstown Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Wrightsville Borough Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



York Township Trick-or-Treat

It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



City of York Trick-or-Treat

Over the last several years, trick or treat has not been an official event organized by the City of York. The CDC has identified traditional trick or treating, where treats are handed to children going door-to-door, as a “high risk” activity to be avoided.