Millersville University announces new academic partnership with The Blackbird Academy in Nashville

The agreement gives MU students in their final semester of live audio study the option of an extensive, 24-week program taught by industry experts.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University on Thursday announced a new partnership with the Nashville-based Blackbird Academy that will allow its Music Industry students to get hands-on experience in live sound engineering.

The partnership was signed Wednesday by Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah and Blackbird Academy Director of Student Operations and Marketing Carma DiCanni.

The agreement will give a new option to MU students in their final semester of live audio study—an extensive, 24-week program taught by industry experts in Nashville.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to earn their bachelor’s degree in Music Industry from Millersville but also receive a diploma from The Blackbird Academy’s Live Sound Engineering program,” Wubah said in a press release. “It is important to note that our graduates will be eligible for career placement services through The Blackbird Academy, and they have a 94% career placement rate.”

“We are so excited to be teaming up with Millersville University for this one-of-a-kind program,” said Dicianni. “We look forward to welcoming seniors from MU’s amazing Music Industry degree program and giving them the hands-on education The Blackbird Academy is so well known for.”

Students who go through The Blackbird Academy will earn 18 credits of internship, which will waive the requirements for the live audio concentration in the bachelor’s in Music Industry degree. Classes will cover an extensive array of topics from equipment to set up, live recording and studio recording, sound system design, rigging, consoles, digital audio theory and networking, tour production, stage management and mixing techniques.

“This program gives our students options,” said Dr. Barry Atticks. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for students to spend the spring semester learning from industry experts.”

Dr. Jennifer Jester, who will oversee the program for Millersville, said the partnership comes with scholarships for students from both Blackbird and Millersville.