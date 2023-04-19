Millersville University student-athletes make 8-year-old's dream come true

An act of selflessness from Millersville University student-athletes put a big smile on the face of a young girl.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Olivia Neupauer has a personality that lights up every room she enters. However, the eight-year-old has battled way more than any child her age should ever have to.

Since age 4, Olivia has been fighting Focal Segmental Glomerulus-Clerosis (FSGS), a rare disease that affects the filters in the kidneys.

"[She's] gone through a lot, she's really tough. She's a fighter," said Eftihia Neupauer, Oliva's mom.

Throughout her treatment, Olivia's had to miss things that any young child would love to do. To help bring back some of that childhood, Millersville University's Student Athletic Advisory Committee decided to grant Olivia's Make-A-Wish on a special Saturday morning.

"We're here to serve our community. So, this was the perfect opportunity to be able to do that," said Sami Fried, a Millersville senior softball infielder and the female vice president for the Student Athletic Advisory Committee.

"When we first drove onto the campus, there were athletes holding up signs for Olivia. I looked at my wife and she was bawling immediately," said Andy Neupauer, Olivia's dad.

Hundreds of Marauder athletes took Olivia through some of her favorite passions, including playing games with her four siblings, arts and crafts and designing posters.

"I think of myself being at that age and they could have been anywhere on a Saturday," said Eftihia. "But they did that for us and that was just so special."

"I came in and they gave us coloring papers and we did that for a little bit. After that, they gave me a present!" Olivia recalled.

That was far from the end, as the athletes had some magic under their hats. They sent the eight-year-old on a relay of hints, which ultimately led to the reveal of a surprise trip to Disney World.

"We all knew she was going but she didn't know yet," said Fried. "As she was passing through, everyone was just excited going from station to station. And when she turned around she had the biggest smile on her face when she saw that she was going to Disney."

It's a moment that Olivia has dreamed about.

"It's like a place where it's for kids and it's like Disney characters. It's fun and it sounds awesome," Olivia excitedly told FOX43. "I can't believe that I'm doing this, like I'm amazed it's actually happening!"

It's excitement for Olivia, with emotions high for everyone else in attendance.

"People were crying, people were smiling, so it's just a really great experience," said Fried.

"[It's] special that these kids took the time to do that. For us, to see our daughter go through that it's amazing. It made her feel so special [and that] made us feel special," said Andy.

Olivia had this to say to the Maureders, "Thank you a lot! It really makes me feel really special that you did this for me."

This is the fifth time Millersville has partnered with Make-A-Wish. The Student Athletic Advisory Council raised $5,000 to send Oliva and her family on this special trip.