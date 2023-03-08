Millersville University to host 'International Womxn’s Day' celebration

The celebration is free to enjoy and will feature women-owned businesses, community organizations, free childcare and discussions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from March 8, 2022.

Millersville University is celebrating women with their "International Womxn’s Day" festival tonight.

March 8 is International Women's Day, and the University has a packed evening of activities designed to feature and uplift women.

From 5 to 7 p.m., attendees can shop with local women-owned vendors and talk to community organizations. There will also be a food truck.

Stating at 7 p.m., the University will host Theodora Talks, a series of four speakers and three musical interludes. Sign language interpreters will be available.

The school's Early Childhood Organization will provide free childcare during the festival.

Both parts of the event will be held in the Ware Center. It is free and open to the public.