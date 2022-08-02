Central Dauphin School District School Board votes to lift mandatory masking order

Although masking will still be encouraged within schools in the district, they will no longer be required in the district’s school buildings beginning Feb. 22.

The Central Dauphin School District School Board voted Monday night to lift the mandatory masking order in place currently at schools in their district, according to a press release.

Although masking will still be encouraged within schools in the district, they will no longer be required in the district’s school buildings beginning Feb. 22.

The policy applies to students, staff, and visitors.

It is important to note, however, that individuals must continue to wear masks while riding district transportation, the press release added.

The board also voted that individuals who are in close contact with a positive case and are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be excluded from school activities, regardless of vaccination status.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they will be required to isolate or quarantine as required under Commonwealth and CDC directives.

The district will not be tracking close contacts or requiring quarantine for potential exposures occurring within Central Dauphin School District buildings, but it will continue to track overall positive cases in each building and that data will remain available on the district’s website, the release says.