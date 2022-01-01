School District of Lancaster closes schools to students on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns post holiday break

Officials with the School District of Lancaster say there is worry that employees and students could have been exposed to COVID-19 over the holiday break.

The School District of Lancaster will close all of its schools to students on Mon., Jan. 3 following the holiday break.

District officials said on their website that between the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and changing CDC guidelines, they are closing all buildings to students for the day.

Offices will be open and teachers will be on site.

School officials said that if you need to notify the school nurse of a child's illness or potential exposure, you may also do so during the day on Monday.

School district officials said they anticipate a full return to in-person instruction on Tues., Jan. 4.

All Lancaster County CTC students will still report to CTC for the day. Transportation will be provided as normal, according to the district website.

School District of Lancaster officials are also providing updates for parents and families to consider for the return following the holiday break:



"Face covering guidelines remain unchanged. We recommend you consider medical masks for children, especially KN95 (if available), as these are shown to offer more protection against infection.

Please notify your school of any infection or exposure. You child’s school nurse will inform you when isolation or quarantine time ends, based on updated CDC guidelines.

Have a backup childcare plan. While we are committed to offering in-person instruction, we need a minimum number of staff to open our buildings. With the rapid spread over the past few weeks, we anticipate a large number of staff will be quarantining or isolating. We may need to pivot to remote instruction in a building with inadequate staff available."