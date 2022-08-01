Harrisburg School District goes virtual for a week due to COVID-19 concerns

School district officials announced classes would be closed until Jan. 18.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg School District officials announced on Sunday Jan. 9 that classes would shift to remote learning for a week due to concerns with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the school district say classes will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 18. All schools and offices are also closed on Jan. 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

Students will attend remote classes by logging into Zoom through their Google Classroom and will follow their regular daily schedule.

All students will be eligible for free meals. Students and families can pick up free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

John Harris Campus at the Kimber Gym Entrance

Rowland Academy, Foose School

Ben Franklin School

Downey School and

Camp Curtin Academy.

Masks are required for food pickup.