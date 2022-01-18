Cumberland Valley School District instates universal masking for all schools

The masking requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and will last until at least Feb. 1 for most schools.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland Valley School District (CVSD) announced it is instating a universal masking requirement for all of its twelve schools starting Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The mandate will remain in effect until at least Feb. 1, except at Silver Spring Elementary School, where it will be in effect until at least Jan. 28.

In an alert posted to the CVSD website on Jan. 18, superintendent David E. Christopher said district officials decided to implement the masking requirement due to the current "all-time high" COVID-19 case counts.

"In the past two weeks, 43% of the total number of cases we have seen in our schools this year have occurred," wrote Christopher.

The same update shared 14-day coronavirus case counts for all CVSD schools.

Cumberland Valley High School and Mountain View Middle School recorded the highest number of cases. Silver Spring Elementary School and Sporting Hill Elementary School recorded the lowest. Christopher said the district will make updates to the dashboard every Tuesday and Friday.