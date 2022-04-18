Police: Thief steals cash, safe from York Township Dunkin Donuts

A suspect stole $150 from a cash register and a safe containing $600 from the store on the 2100 block of S. Queen St., police say.

YORK, Pa. — York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected burglary that occurred last month at a Dunkin Donuts restaurant in York Township.

The incident occurred on March 24 on the 2100 block of South Queen Street, police say.

According to police, a black male suspect wearing black sweatpants, a blue hooded sweatshirt that was turned inside out, black sneakers, a black mask, and a pair of white gloves forced his way through the front door and stole $150 in currency from the cash register.

The suspect also stole a safe that contained about $600 in cash, police say.

The suspect then fled in a Toyota Corolla sedan that was last seen traveling north on South Queen Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online.