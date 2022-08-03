Lancaster man found guilty of burglary after breaking into a home while fleeing from an officer

On March 2, Damian Cruz, 31, was sentenced to up to almost two years in prison, followed by two years of probation.

LANCASTER, Pa. — On March 2, Damian Cruz, 31, of Lancaster City was found guilty of burglary after breaking into a home while fleeing from an officer.

Cruz will serve up to almost two years in prison, followed by two years of probation, according to police.

Police say Cruz had previously been on probation for a felony conviction of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

On July 20, 2021, Cruz reported to the Lancaster County Adult Probation and Parole (APP) Office, where he was taken into custody by APP agents due to a parole violation, police state.

As he was being escorted to transport for Lancaster County Prison, officials say Cruz ran into Lancaster City streets and was chased by police while being told to stop. Cruz proceeded to flee and ignore authorities, while freeing his one hand out of the handcuffs.

During this pursuit, Cruz broke into the back door of an occupied home on Church Street, causing damage to the door lock and interior wall. Cruz was told to leave by the occupant, but continued through the house and was let out the front door where he was immediately arrested, according to police.

Cruz has since agreed to a stipulated bench trial rather than opting for a jury trial, officials state.

Authorities confirmed Cruz has since apologized for his actions, stating: "I understand it was very bad choices on my behalf.”