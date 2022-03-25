Police investigating two daytime burglaries in York County

One burglary occurred at a residence located in the 500 block of Aqua Court. The other occurred in the 1600 block of Grantley Road.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Spring Garden Township Police Department is investigating two daytime burglaries that occurred Thursday in York County.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., one burglary occurred at a residence located in the 500 block of Aqua Court. Investigation revealed that the actor(s) most likely entered the residence through an unlocked door. Two male subjects were also observed walking around the residence just prior to the incident, police say.

The second burglary occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Grantley Road, according to police. Investigation has determined that the actor(s) entered the house through what was believed to be an unlocked window.

The police department is requesting that any residents in the vicinity of these two locations, please check any available camera video surveillance for information on these two burglaries.



Police are also reminding the public to keep their homes secure by locking all doors and windows, particularly when no one is going to be home.