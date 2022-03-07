Baltimore man allegedly robs York County home

Carlos Alexander, 19, of Baltimore, has been charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, burglary, simple assault, and receiving stolen property.

HANOVER, Pa. — The Hanover Borough Police Department announced today that Carlos Alexander, 19, of Baltimore, has been charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, burglary, simple assault, and receiving stolen property following a home invasion robbery that occurred in the 200 block of Centennial Avenue on Sunday.

According to police, a resident of the home heard someone outside of his home and went to investigate. There, he allegedly found Alexander attempting to enter his home.

The resident offered Alexander his cell phone so that he could call for a ride home. After several minutes, Alexander allegedly refused to give the resident his phone back after he was unsuccessful in finding a ride.

A physical altercation ensued between the two, and Alexander forced his way into the victim's home and demanded the victim's car keys, police say. The victim gave Alexander his keys as he feared for his family's safety, and Alexander fled the scene in the victim's car.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after, and Alexander was apprehended after he and the stolen vehicle were spotted in Penn Township, police say.

The victim positively identified Alexander as his assailant after he was taken into custody.

The Penn Township and West Manheim Township Police Departments assisted the Hanover Borough Police Department in this investigation.