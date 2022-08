At least one person was reportedly injured in a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue this morning, York City Police said.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in York.

It occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, a police spokesperson told FOX43.

At least one person is injured.

The area around Roosevelt Avenue and Linden Avenue has been shut down while police investigate. Police are advising residents to avoid the area if possible.