One injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Update 8/21, 4:11 p.m.: York County officials confirmed that one patient was taken to the hospital after yesterday's shooting.
Previously:
The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York.
The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday.
Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market St. to the intersection of West Market and Dewey Streets.
There is no word yet on injuries or fatalities, but York County 911 dispatch did confirm that the coroner has not been called at this time.
It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story, additional information will be added to this article as it's released.