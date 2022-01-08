One dead in York City shooting, police investigating

York City Police responded to the 300 block of Miller Lane for a shooting that killed a 37-year-old man.

YORK, Pa. — Update, 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting.

York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating and treating the shooting as a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The results will be released once the family is notified.

Previously:

The York County Coroner's office is responding to the scene of a shooting in York.

According to emergency dispatchers, crews responded to the 300 block of Miller Lane in York around 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 1 for a reported shooting.

Officials say at least one person was injured in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police remain on scene and have closed off a portion of Miller Lane between East Church Street and College Avenue.