Man wanted after allegedly abducting children in Harrisburg

Police say Kenneth Smiley, 39, is wanted for kidnapping and attempted homicide, and other related charges.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 6.

Police are searching for a man accused of abducting two children in Harrisburg on Thursday morning, forcing an Amber Alert to be issued.

Kenneth Smiley, 39, is wanted for attempted homicide, burglary, kidnapping, strangulation, and terroristic threats, and other related charges. Authorities also say he is an absconder from Pa. State Parole.

On Oct. 27 around 4:45 a.m., police say they responded to the area of 20th and Holly Streets in Harrisburg for a report of a kidnapping.

Upon arrival, police learned that Smiley had forcibly taken two children from a woman, and drove off in a black 2008 Nissan Maxima with the Pa. registration "LMJ5478."

Police say around 8:15 a.m., authorities spotted the vehicle parked in the 200 block of South 19th Street with the two children inside. They were unharmed, but taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Police describe Smiley as standing 5'5" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of the abduction.

Officials say anyone that comes into contact with Smiley should call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Edwin Powell of The Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3182.