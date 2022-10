Richard Whitmire, 66, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — An Upper Allen Township man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a bout of road rage.

Richard Whitmire, 66, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment as a result of the May 18 altercation, according to police.