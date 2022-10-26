State police issue Amber Alert for Downingtown Police Department

Downingtown Police are searching for Zoe Moss, who is described as a white female, 3'8", and about 50 pounds, according to state police.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Downingtown Police Department in Chester County.

Downingtown Police are searching for Zoe Moss, who is described as a white female, 3'8", and about 50 pounds, according to state police. She has light brown hair and blue eyes, and is 6-years-old, as well.

State police report that she was last seen on the 400 block of Washington Avenue in Downingtown at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Moss was reported abducted by Vanessa Gutshall, state police say. She is described as a white female, 5'2", 37-years-old, and about 100 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Gutshall fled the scene in a Gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta sedan bearing Pennsylvania registration KXR-3699, state police say.

State police believe that Moss may be at special risk of harm of injury.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling Downingtown Police at 610-633-8810 or 911 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. Downingtown PD is searching for Zoe MOSS. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/8jJ3tmRWmc — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 26, 2022