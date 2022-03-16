York man jailed for role in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

Denzell Swan, 38, is one of six defendants accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine at a York bar in 2019, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

YORK, Pa. — A York man will serve up to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced this week.

Denzell Swan, 38, was sentenced March 14 by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for distributing cocaine, Gurganus said.

He and his co-conspirators were arrested after a year-long investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives focusing on drug activity at a bar in York.

Using an undercover federal agent, federal law enforcement purchased more than 500 grams of crack cocaine from Swan and his co-conspirators in 2019, Gurganus said.

As part of the overall investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office charged others affiliated with the distribution of cocaine in York.

The statuses of the other cases are as follows, according to Gurganus:

Anthony Rankins is awaiting trial

Dorral Basknight is awaiting trial

William Barton was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment

Michael Adams pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing

Furman Dennis pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing