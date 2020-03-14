Six York men indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

The 14- count indictment alleges that the six men distributed and conspired to distribute more than 280 grams of cocaine base in 2019.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Six men of York County were indicted on March 4 by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges, The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Anthony Rankins, 38, William Barton, 38, Michael Adams, 42, Denzel Swan, 36, Dorral Basknight, 40 and Furman Dennis, 38, were the individuals indicted, according to a release.

The 14- count indictment alleges that the six men distributed and conspired to distribute more than 280 grams of cocaine base between March 27, 2019 and December 19, 2019 in York County, according to a US attorney.

"The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is a term of life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine", a release says.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York City Police Department.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.