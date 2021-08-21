Police: York man dies after being shot in Lancaster

Investigators are working to figure out the circumstances that led to the shooting.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 26-year-old York man is dead after being shot multiple times in Lancaster on Friday night, police said.

Jomar Almestica was rushed to the hospital after police found him at the scene of a shooting, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to police.

During their initial investigation, police learned there was a party at a home on the 600 block of Hebrank Street when an argument broke out between two people at the party; one of them fired several shots, striking Almestica.

Investigators are working to identify the people who were at the party, including the suspect, and figuring out the circumstances that led to the shooting.