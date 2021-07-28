Man dead after shooting in York; police investigating

Authorities are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in York.

Police say that the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on July 28 in the 200 block of Green St. in York.

Upon arrival, police located a man dead at the scene. His identity is expected to be released pending notification of his family.

Authorities say an autopsy has been scheduled, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.