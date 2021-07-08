Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Harrisburg

Police say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Harrisburg.

On July 8 around 12:05 a.m., police say they were dispatched to the 2100 block of N. 5th St. for a report of shots fired inside a home.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

