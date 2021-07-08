Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Harrisburg.
On July 8 around 12:05 a.m., police say they were dispatched to the 2100 block of N. 5th St. for a report of shots fired inside a home.
Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.