York man charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors following alleged February assault

YORK, Pa. — Anthony D. Hymans, 22, of York, has been charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors following an alleged sexual assault.

On Feb. 12, officers responded to 365 Graham Lane in response to the alleged assault. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the complainant, who told them that Hymans had spent the night at the residence from Feb. 10 into Feb. 11.

She told them that after Hymans left the residence on Feb. 11, her daughters told her that Hymans was "weird" and asked that he not come over to the house anymore.

Both children told their mother that Hymans had attempted to "cuddle" with them while he had stayed the night. One of the children claims that he assaulted her, as well.