Lebanon man charged with cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses

The indictment alleges that on March 24, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warionex Martinez-Medina, 34, of Lebanon, was indicted on Aug. 25 by a federal grand jury for drug-trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges that on March 24, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. It also alleges that he was in possession of a handgun in furtherance of the crime.

The maximum penalty under federal law that Martinez-Medina could face for these offenses is imprisonment for life, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, also according to Karam.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.