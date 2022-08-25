Steelton police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured

On Aug. 24, at around 8:20 p.m., Steelton police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard (Adams Street).

STEELTON, Pa. — The Steelton Borough Police are investigating a shooting that has left one victim with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

On Aug. 24, at around 8:20 p.m., Steelton police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard (Adams Street).

On scene, the victim was found and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, police say.

The Steelton Borough Police Department would like to inform everyone that this was an isolated incident and the public is not in any harm.