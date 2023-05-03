York City Police seek suspect in unsolved 2022 homicide

24-year-old Roman Padilla was shot and killed on May 6, 2022. Nearly one year later, still, no arrests have been made.

YORK, Pa. — The father of Roman Padilla relives the painful moments of May 6, 2022, every day.

“I asked the officer whose car it was...and he told me, it was my son’s mother’s car," he said.

It was the day his life changed forever.

His son, Roman Padilla, 24, was shot near the 800 block of South Pine Street in York. He tried to drive himself to the hospital but lost consciousness while driving and crashed into a tree.

He passed away hours later at the hospital.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster, not just for me but my family," said Roman's dad, who did not want to be publicly named.

Nearly one year later, no arrest has been made.

“Within a few days or weeks after, I thought the individuals would be arrested…but as of now we know nothing," said Padilla's father.

On Wednesday, York City Police said they do have a suspect in the case, but there are challenges that have prevented them from making an arrest.

“People cooperating with us can be a hamper to our investigation," said Detective Sergeant Kyle Hower. "We didn’t have a lot of surveillance video from that area because of heavy rain so that was a challenge that day.”

Police released the surveillance footage they do have to FOX43 on Wednesday.

It shows the masked suspect they believe is responsible for Padilla’s death.

Detectives know others witnessed the shooting and need them to talk so they can close this case.

“Come forward," said Detective Sergeant Hower. "If this was your family member, you’d want witnesses and people to talk to police about their death.”

And with every day that passes, Roman’s dad keeps waiting for justice to be served.

“My son would literally take the shirt off his back to help anybody," he said. "All I want is these individuals who were involved with my son’s killing to be arrested…or turn themselves in...do the right thing.”