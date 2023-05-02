Dauphin County man charged with attempted first-degree murder of father

PSP determined a physical altercation occurred between Timothy Kirschke, 37, and his 72-year-old father, leading to the attempted homicide charges.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to murder his father.

Timothy Kirschke, 37, from Halifax, has been charged with criminal attempt- murder in the first degree, aggravated assault - attempt to cause serious bodily injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference, strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and harassment.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens, officers responded to a Jackson Township home on April 28 for a welfare check.

Through the investigation, it was determined that a physical dispute had occurred between Timothy and his 72-year-old father that rose to the level of attempted homicide.