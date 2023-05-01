One killed in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on May 1 at 2:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the first block of W. New St. for a reported shooting.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County police are investigating a shooting that has killed one person.

Officers arrived and located an unresponsive adult man who appeared to be shot. EMS arrived and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he then succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, the victim's identity has not been released and it's unclear if a suspect is in custody.