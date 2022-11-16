York City Police file homicide charges against three in connection to May beating

On May 18, Zachary Young was beaten to death. According to police, the assaults consisted of multiple punches to his head and body.

YORK, Pa. — Three men have been charged in connection to the beating death of a 35-year-old man in May.

On May 18, Zachary Young was beaten to death. According to police, the assaults consisted of multiple punches to Young's head and body, as well as several kicks to multiple parts of his body.

Police have stated that there is evidence that a metal cigarette rolling machine was used in the assault as well.

Young's cause of death was ruled as blunt force injuries to the head.

District Attorney Dave Sunday announced that charges have been filed against Sinsere Overton, 21 and Naqui Johnson, 20, both from York. Both have been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy.

Additionally, Daniel Mamary, 19, from Dover, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and criminal conspiracy.

According to prosecutors, Overton, Johnson and Mamary engaged in multiple assaults on Young while he was defenseless.