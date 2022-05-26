York City Police investigating homicide where man was beaten to death

Authorities say 35-year-old Zachary Young was beaten to death on the 200 block of West Jackson Street in York.

YORK, Pa. — What started as a peaceful night in a York neighborhood turned out to be filled with moments of horror.

"We seen a gentleman laying by the tree," one York City resident said. "He was laid out, bloody. It was just really bad, especially when you see him gasping for air twice and then...you could tell he was gone."

On Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., York City Police were called to the 200 block of West Jackson Street for reports of a suspicious man trespassing onto a housing unit.

Authorities say a witness confronted the trespasser. When he ran away, the witness called a group of unknown individuals to stop him. When they did stop him, the deadly assault began.

"Preliminarily, it looks like the victim was beaten to death by several actors," said Kyle Hower, detective sergeant with the York City Police Department.

Police later identified the victim as 35-year-old Zachary Young.

At this time, authorities are still investigating if the victim knew his attackers and the witness.

However, one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous calls this violent crime odd.

"I didn't hear anything," said the neighbor. "No fighting, no arguments, nothing."

With York College within blocks, another neighbor is surprised the incident occurred in the area.

"You got the college kids. They play their music and do their drinking [and] their games," resident Keith Ritz said. "Ain't anyone bothering anyone around here."

Authorities are still searching for several suspects connected to this homicide.