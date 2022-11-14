Columbia man sentenced to prison after 5th DUI conviction

Dung Van Dang, 49, was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. He was sentenced to up to seven years in prison and must pay fines.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of his fifth DUI in less than 10 years.

Dung Van Dang, 49, of the first block of Circle Drive, was sentenced to 16 months to seven years in prison. He must also pay $3,600 in fines.

Dang was convicted of DUI – high rate of alcohol and DUI – general impairment after a July trial. Both offenses are third-degree felonies and the conviction was his fifth since 2013.

He was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) after a trooper observed him illegally pass another vehicle in the center lane of Lincoln Highway East in Paradise Township in September 2020.

Dang then parked in a nearby apartment complex and exited his vehicle. When the trooper ran his registration, the vehicle came back to Dang, but was listed with a Philadelphia address.

Thinking the driver might be trying to avoid him, the PSP officer turned around and found the defendant walking along the shoulder of the highway. The trooper obtained Dang's identification and discovered his license was suspended due to a previous DUI charge. Further inquiries into his criminal history revealed two prior Pennsylvania DUI convictions and two prior New York DUI convictions.

Dang admitted to consuming two alcoholic beverages. Troopers smelled alcohol on his breath and saw that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

PSP performed a field sobriety test and consensual blood draw. Dang's blood alcohol content was 0.152%.