York City police arrest a Most Wanted suspect

The York City Police Department announced on Tuesday that they arrested Stephon Brown, one of their most wanted suspects for numerous outstanding felonies.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department announced today that they successfully arrested one of their most wanted suspects on April 17.

Police say Stephon Brown was a passenger in a "suspicious vehicle" that officers stopped. When the car stopped, Brown allegedly got out and ran through yards and over fences before being apprehended in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue.

Officers recovered a white drawstring bag that Brown allegedly tried to get rid of as he ran. Police say the bag contained large amounts of various drugs, including approximately 130 grams of methamphetamine,120 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana, 31 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.

Brown also allegedly had a large amount of cash on him and a loaded gun in his waistband.

He was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, evading, escape, persons not to possess firearms and carrying a firearm without a license.