Franklin County man allegedly sexually assaulted 94-year-old woman; injured 4

Police say Jeffrey Andrew Stine injured four women, including a 94-year-old he left with a brain bleed after attempting to sexually assault her.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County arrested a man accused of assaulting four women yesterday, leaving them with various injuries.

Officers initially responded to the 100 block of Greene Meadow Lane in Chambersburg for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, police say they spotted a man matching the suspect's description in the 900 block of Progress Road.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Andrew Stine, allegedly resisted arrest. Police say they were eventually able to take Stine into custody after verbal de-escalation, Taser attempts and OC exposures all failed.

Officers later discovered through investigation that Stine has assaulted four women, including a 94-year-old woman who was left with a brain bleed and other injuries.

According to officers, the suspect went into the elderly woman's home and attempted to sexually assault her. He then allegedly punched her. Police say the woman suffered a brain bleed, facial fractures and a broken femur as a result of the assault.

A second woman received several facial fractures when Stine allegedly punched her in the face and then stomped on her head and face.

Stine allegedly punched a third woman in the nose and a fourth in the back.

He was charged with two counts aggravated assault, one count criminal attempt rape, one count burglary, one count indecent assault and four counts simple assault for his attacks on the women.

Stine was also charged with aggravated assault and one count resisting arrest or other law enforcement for his interactions with the Chambersburg Police Department.