1 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Chambersburg

State police say the victim was ejected from the car during the crash.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chambersburg on Friday night.

State police say one of the passengers, a woman, was declared dead at the scene by the county coroner after being ejected from the car at the time of the crash.

On Friday, at around 10 p.m., a car traveling west on Route 30 tried to turn left onto the southbound ramp for I-81 and drove into the path of a pick-up truck that was traveling east on Route 30.

Police say the truck struck the car, then lost control and rolled multiple times before finally coming to a stop.

Both drivers and their passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.