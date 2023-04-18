Police: Lancaster man strangled woman twice in separate domestic assaults

Domonic Sabastian Ortiz, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday by Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted for strangling a woman during a domestic dispute last week was arrested Tuesday by Manheim Township Police, the police department announced.

Dominic Sabastian Ortiz, 24, of Lancaster, was charged on April 14 with a felony count of strangulation after officers responding to an early morning 911 call on the 500 block of Candlewyck Road determined he had assaulted and strangled a woman.

Ortiz fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival, police said. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

On Monday, police received another 911 call from the same location, reporting another domestic incident.

Investigators determined that Ortiz had returned to the home and assaulted and strangled the victim a second time.