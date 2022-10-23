Churchgoers threatened before Sunday service, woman arrested

It was later determined that Espigh was also allegedly involved in a burglary earlier Sunday morning in Fairview Township, York County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is in police custody after allegedly threatening churchgoers in Cumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township on Sunday morning to reports of an armed woman threatening churchgoers as they were entering for service around 10 a.m.

Authorities say church patrons distracted the woman, 30-year-old Amber Leiann Espigh, until troopers could arrive and place her into custody.

