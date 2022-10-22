Missing Rhode Island toddler found in Franklin County

PSP was told to be on the lookout for a blue pickup truck involved in the kidnapping of a child by her father.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — In a news release on Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said they found a missing 2-year-old from Rhode Island in Franklin County.

On Thursday night, around 10:30 p.m., PSP was told to be on the lookout for a blue Chevy pickup truck with a Massachusetts registration that might be traveling south on Interstate 81.

PSP was informed the vehicle was involved in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old child from East Providence, Rhode Island by her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure of Kentucky.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle traveling south on I-81 at mile marker 22 in Franklin County.

Police stopped the vehicle and McClure, the driver, was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say the child was found safe inside the vehicle.