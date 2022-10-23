Woman facing DUI charges after fleeing from police, crashing vehicle into a home in Dauphin County

Police say Kennedy Jackson-Foucher was driving with a suspended driver's license from a previous DUI offense.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing DUI charges among others after police say she failed to pull over and led them on a pursuit before finally crashing into a home in Dauphin County in the early hours of Saturday.

Kennedy Jackson-Foucher, 22, is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest, DUI, and other traffic-related charges.

On Saturday, around 3 a.m., police tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.

Police say Jackson-Foucher, the driver of the vehicle, didn't pull over and fled, leading police on a high-speed chase.

Jackson-Foucher then crashed into a home on the 3500 block of Schoolhouse road in Susquehanna Township after police say she lost control of the vehicle.

After the crash, police say Jackson-Foucher ran from police but was caught shortly after.

According to police, Jackson-Foucher appeared to be under the influence. They also found out she had a suspended license from a previous DUI-related offense.