Police investigating homicide in West Manchester Township

Authorities say a man was killed in a residence in the first block of North Gotwalt Street in West Manchester Township. A suspect is in custody.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to West Manchester Township police, a man was killed in a home in the early morning hours of March 30 in the first block of North Gotwalt Street.

Authorities say a male suspect is in custody in Virginia and that the victim and the suspect were known to one another.

Police say that there is no reason to believe that there is any additional danger to the public.