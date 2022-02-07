x
Dauphin County man arrested on arson and attempted homicide charges

Police say the 49-year-old set a home on fire ten days after he robbed it.
Credit: Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday that a Wiconisco Township man is facing multiple charges including arson and attempted homicide after he allegedly robbed and set fire to a home.

Police say 49-year-old Freeman Walker set the home on fire ten days after he robbed the residence.

Crews responded to a fire at the 200 block of Center Street in Wiconisco around 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 last year, where the 62-year-old homeowner had to be removed from the building and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire came after police say Walker robbed the residence on Dec. 18, stealing a large sum of cash.

Police say Walker then returned to the home after the fire, where he stole a gun along with other items.

After investigating the incident, police arrested Walker on Feb. 7, 2022. 

Police also charged Walker for setting a fire behind his own home in November.

Walker is facing 21 charges including 18 felonies related to the incident and was denied bail.

