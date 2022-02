The ice sculpture was found destroyed on Saturday morning according to the Whistlestop Bookshop.

CARLISLE, Pa. — An ice sculpture at the Carlisle Ice Art Fest was destroyed days after its creation.

"Hodge the Cat" sponsored by the Whistlestop Bookshop was found destroyed on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the store.

Another post from the bookshop reveals the ice sculpture was destroyed on Friday night by four people.

The Carlisle Borough Police Department has not released any information about this incident at this time.