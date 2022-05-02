Driver facing charges after 12-year-old dies in vehicle crash in Dauphin County

The 27-year-old driver is facing multiple charges including homicide by vehicle with driving under the influence.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The 27-year-old driver in a single-vehicle crash is facing multiple charges including homicide by vehicle with driving under the influence after a 12-year-old died in Swatara Township.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Jordon Murlin is also facing charges for DUI and endangering the welfare of children, according to the criminal docket.

First responders were called to the scene of a crash on the 700 block of Keckler Road on Saturday afternoon.

At the scene, officers found a serious single-vehicle crash with multiple people.

One of the passengers, a 12-year-old boy, died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Murlin is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.

This crash is still under investigation.