Elizabethtown man charged with child rape, multiple other felonies for alleged sexual assault of two juvenile victims

Robert E. Anderson, 51, of Elizabethtown, was charged last week after an 11-month investigation by Elizabethtown Police.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County charged a 51-year-old Elizabethtown man with four counts of child rape and 17 other related felonies after the alleged sexual assault of two children.

Robert E. Anderson of Foxfield Lane was charged on Feb. 5 after an 11-month investigation, according to Elizabethtown Police.

The investigation began in March 2021 when the victims – both under the age of 13 – reported the alleged sexual assaults to police.

In the criminal complaint affidavit filed by police, one victim reported the abuse happened more than once. Anderson allegedly told the victims that if they wanted something, he would ask for a "treat" in return, police say.

The "treat," according to the complaint, meant Anderson would either inappropriately touch the victims or would have the victims inappropriately touch him.

The second victim reported that Anderson sexually abused them over multiple years, beginning when the child was 11 and lasting until they were 13 or 14, police claim.

Anderson allegedly forced the child to perform oral sex and at times forced the victim to have sex with him.

He allegedly told the second victim not to tell anyone because he would go to jail for a long time, the victim allegedly reported.

In addition to four counts of rape of a child, Anderson is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

In all, he faces 21 felony charges, police say.

Anderson is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.