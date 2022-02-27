West Earl Township Police investigating stabbing that sent 1 to the hospital

Officers used a tourniquet on the victim's leg to try to help stop the bleeding until first responders arrived at the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Earl Township Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area of Main Street and Miller Road around 2 a.m. on Feb. 26 for reported suspicious vehicles parked on the road.

Police said they didn't find anyone in the suspicious vehicle but they heard a commotion at one of the nearby homes.

A man was found lying in the front yard of 29 Main Street with a stab wound on his left calf, police said.

Police said the victim was in stable condition before he was taken away by EMS.

The victim, an unidentified man in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect who fled the scene before they arrived.